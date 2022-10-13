RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — High school students taking dual-credit courses helped South Dakota’s public technical colleges post solid enrollments again this fall.

The state Board of Technical Education received a report Thursday showing the role that high schoolers play. The board oversees Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls, Lake Area Tech at Watertown and Mitchell Tech in Mitchell.

South Dakota law requires state universities and tech colleges offer courses to K-12 students at a discounted tuition that includes a state subsidy. The dual-credit approach allows high school students to take courses for credits that apply toward both high school and post-secondary graduation.

The numbers bear out how important dual-credit has become to the tech campuses. Dual-credit students statewide rose from 286 in 2014 to 1,346 this fall. During that same span, total enrollments at the tech campuses, including dual-credit students, increased from 6,306 to 7,240.

“From all we’ve heard, it’s a terrific program for students,” board president Dana Dykhouse of Sioux Falls said Thursday about the dual-credit approach. He added, “It’s a terrific benefit for our students and workforce.”

Dykhouse said the only negative is the headline on total enrollment. When friends make that point to him, he reminds them there’s more to the story.

One of the board members, Kay Schallenkamp of Spearfish, is a past member of the state Board of Education Standards that oversees South Dakota’s K-12 schools and previously was president at Black Hills State University. She praised the dual-credit concept but said the student discount was a detriment to the tech colleges’ bottom lines.

“We’re not getting the benefit of the tuition for them,” Schallenkamp said.

Western Dakota Tech president Ann Bolman said “many, many students” at her campus have been taking advantage of the dual-credit opportunity and in turn needing less time to graduate with a tech degree.

Mitchell Tech president Mark Wilson said a few high school students are taking their entire final courses for high school graduation through his campus. He said dual-credit provides “a big plus” in his school’s recruiting.

Lake Area Tech vice president Diane Stiles said she’s seen a trend of LATC students taking fewer credits because they’ve taken dual-credit courses while in high school.

Southeast Tech president Bob Griggs said the Avera and Sanford health systems offer programs through his campus in collaboration with the Sioux Falls school district. Sanford and Avera pay the student’s share of dual-credit tuition. Griggs said roughly 40% of those students then enroll at Southeast, a rate he described as “outstanding.”

”They are just really great examples of industry working with K-12 and higher ed,” Griggs said.