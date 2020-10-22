Dropping the price, state office will try yet again to sell a vacant Rapid City building

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City building that once housed the western offices for SDSU Extension will go back on the market at a reduced price after recently failing to get a bid.

The state Board of Appraisal — School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner and Auditor Rich Sattgast — decided Thursday to cut the minimum bid to $750,000 and put it back up for sale.

Brunner tried to sell it for $795,000 in September but drew a blank. He said South Dakota State University officials have agreed to another attempt at the lower amount.

Brunner said the sale tentatively is planned for early December at the Pennington County Courthouse in downtown Rapid City. He was waiting for confirmation from county officials.

“Nobody’s been interested at the $795,000 price point,” Brunner said during the meeting at the state Capitol in Pierre. “It’s either too big or too small.”

He said one party showed interest and toured it twice after seeing a KELOLAND News story.