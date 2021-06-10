Dozens of S.D. meat processors can soon sell in other states too under special federal program

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 34 state-inspected meat processing establishments in South Dakota may soon be able to start selling nationwide, State Veterinarian Dusty Oedekoeven said Thursday.

Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced the state of South Dakota and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service have reached what’s known as a cooperative interstate shipping (CIS) agreement.

Each state-inspected processor will need to apply through the South Dakota Animal Industry Board to be covered. Custom exempt processors aren’t eligible.

“Meat processed at CIS participating establishments will receive a federal mark of inspection, and will therefore be eligible to be sold in all states,” Oedekoeven told KELOLAND News.

Other states with CIS agreements are Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

South Dakota applied for the designation in December 2020. The state veterinarian and the governor said it opens another route for South Dakota processors and producers.

“Products from CIS plants can be sold in all 50 states, and product from other CIS states has been eligible to be sold interstate to all states, including South Dakota,” Oedekoeven said.

The CIS announcement came days after the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced decisions on recipients of a $5 million grant program for meat processing facilities.