DOT grants go to seven S.D. counties and communities to help fund roads and streets

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s Transportation Commission awarded more than $4 million in grants Tuesday.

They included agri-business grants of $600,000 to Yankton County toward reconstruction of East Side Drive and $460,000 to Moody County for work on 242nd Street and 481st Avenue.

The commission also made five community-access grants. They were:

Hot Springs $580,000 toward reconstructing 17th Street, Lincoln Avenue and Jennings Avenue;

Hudson $600,000 toward reconstructing 4th Street;

Wessington Springs $600,000 toward reconstructing 2nd Street Northeast;

Chancellor $600,000 toward reconstructing Main Street; and

Gregory $600,000 toward reconstructing First Street and Logan Avenue.

The state Department of Transportation received 33 community-access applications, four agri-business applications and two industrial-park applications.

The commission listened to a request for reconsideration from Krista Atyeo-Gortmaker, the new executive for Grant County Development Corporation in Milbank. The group requested $500,000 from the industrial-park grant program for an expansion at Milbank.

Doug Kinniburgh, who oversees the state department’s local grant programs, said the Milbank project had recently received approval for $500,000 from a Governor’s Office of Economic Development local-infrastructure grant program.

Kinniburgh said GOED staff told him the GOED grant would be reduced by the amount of any DOT grant because state government generally couldn’t make multiple grants to one project.

Atyeo-Gortmaker said she was “confused.” She said a GOED staff member had recently indicated to her that the Milbank project could still seek a DOT grant after approval of the GOED grant.

Kinniburgh said Gregory wouldn’t get a DOT grant if the Transportation Commission made an industrial-part grant to Milbank.

The commission voted 6-2 for the seven grants that Kinniburgh’s office had recommended and left Milbank out.

Commission chairman Mike Vehle asked that staff from the various state departments making local-road and street grants have a conversation.

“I suggest we clear that up a little bit,” Vehle said. “That will make it easier for the commission.” He said the commission otherwise would have to make decisions without driving on the roads and looking at the scoring sheets.