D&I Railroad is buying S.D.-owned line

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board agreed Wednesday to sell the state-owned Sioux Valley line in Lincoln and Union counties to current operator D&I Railroad.

The 68 miles of track serve the Canton, Beresford and Elk Point areas. The $10 million price will be spread equally over 20 years at 2% interest. Next step is approval by Governor Kristi Noem.

The route was among hundreds of miles of rail lines the State of South Dakota purchased 40 years ago during the first term of Governor Bill Janklow after Milwaukee Road declared bankruptcy.

The Sioux Valley regional railroad authority will be terminated as part of the new deal.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the final closing will occur probably in March. The board voted 6-0 Wednesday to authorize the sale documents.

“This really is a historic moment for us and for you guys,” Jundt told the board.

Said chairman Jerry Cope of Rapid City: “I think Governor Janklow would be proud.”