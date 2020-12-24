DEVELOPING: Governor calls for new sites for South Dakotans with intellectual and developmental disabilities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Population shifts have made more difficult attracting and keeping staff to help residents of the South Dakota Development Center at Redfield.

That’s a reason that Governor Kristi Noem has recommended the Legislature make adjustments to state government’s budget for services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The 2021 session opens January 12. The incoming 18 legislators of the Joint Committee on Appropriations are already sorting through the numbers from her December 8 budget speech.

Among her proposals, the governor asked lawmakers for $8,364,225 in one-time spending to establish new regional crisis-diversion centers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

She also called for reducing the personal-services amount spent at the Redfield center by $534,425.