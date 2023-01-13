PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again.

Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, wants to prohibit immediate repeat attempts.

House Joint Resolution 5001 would require at least one intervening general election occur, before a constitutional amendment could be offered again to voters.

It would give the state attorney general the authority to decide whether a new proposed constitutional amendment was “substantially similar” to a previous one that voters rejected.

Senator Al Novstrup, an Aberdeen Republican, is lead sponsor of HJR 5001 should it get through the House.

Because it is a resolution, the governor has no direct say in what happens to it. If both legislative chambers agree, Deutsch’s proposal would be on the November 2024 general-election ballot.

“I want to give the people an opportunity to have their voice respected,” Deutsch said.

Deutsch told KELOLAND News that he might offer a similar limit on initiated laws. He will wait to see how the House deals with the constitutional-amendment proposal.

“I won’t drop it if this doesn’t go anywhere,” he said.

Drop is a legislative synonym for introduce.

Deutsch was treasurer in 2022 of a group that successfully opposed the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota. Since the measure’s November defeat, he has spoken against the supporters’ plan to offer it again to voters in 2024.

He also is a past president of South Dakota Right To Life, an anti-abortion group which could face a 2024 election fight over a proposed constitutional amendment that would restore abortion rights in South Dakota.

Deutsch said neither of his proposals would keep any measure off the 2024 ballot.