PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A significant change is being suggested for additional proposed restrictions against telemedicine abortions in South Dakota.

State lawmakers now are considering whether to allow the pregnant mother to be administered the second round of abortion drugs from a second physician at the clinic.

The change permitting the second physician comes from Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence. He is a past leader of South Dakota Right to Life, a major opponent of abortion rights.

Deutsch seeks to amend HB 1318 that Governor Kristi Noem has proposed. The governor is trying to prohibit abortions by telemedicine and wants the penalty increased against physicians who illegally perform them.

A federal judge earlier this month issued a preliminary injunction blocking telemedicine-abortion restrictions imposed by the governor through a rule recently issued from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Deutsch’s amendment to Noem’s proposed law attempts to counter one of the reasons cited by U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier for the preliminary injunction.

Planned Parenthood told the judge that requiring a pregnant mother to return for a third visit to the clinic to receive the second round of medicine would essentially end all chemical abortions in South Dakota. That’s because the Sioux Falls clinic brings in physicians from outside South Dakota to perform abortions. The clinic is the only known provider of abortions in South Dakota.

The House Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled to look at Deutsch’s amendment during a hearing set for this morning on the governor’s legislation.

The committee’s chair, Representative Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, also serves on the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee that voted 4-2 to allow the governor’s telemedicine rule.