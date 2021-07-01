Detailed look at S.D state prisons has begun

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An architecture and engineering firm that does projects worldwide has been hired to look at South Dakota’s state prisons in the five cities that host them and develop a master plan.

The $323,000 contract calls for DLR Group to complete work by December 23, 2022. The firm’s Omaha office recently completed the plan for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, including justification for a new facility to potentially replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

South Dakota Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt and a DLR representative signed the deal June 3. The firm has done major projects for state corrections systems in Montana, Hawaii, Oregon and Puerto Rico.

South Dakota’s system covers a range of eras, from the historic State Penitentiary for men at Sioux Falls, to the converted college-into-prison for men at Springfield, and the current-period prison for women at Pierre. The department also has community work centers at Yankton and Rapid City.