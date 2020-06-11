Despite coronavirus, S.D. Lottery looks likely to generate nearly as much as 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Through the first 11 months of state government’s budget year, the South Dakota Lottery appeared on track to transfer about as much revenue to the state treasury as a year ago, even though COVID-19 caused many video-lottery establishments to temporarily shut down this spring.

Sales director Marla Gruber told the state Lottery Commission on Thursday that, as of the end of May, net revenue looked likely to total about $127.5 million, off about $2.1 million from the 2019 total of $129.4 million. State government’s budget year ends June 30.

Gruber said state government’s share from video lottery probably would slightly rise, hitting $114.4 million, from nearly $114.3 million last year. State government takes 50% of the net machine income from the privately-owned terminals, with one-half of 1% going into the lottery’s operating fund.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions some communities placed on bars and other businesses, 38% of video-lottery establishments closed for a few weeks at the end of March and into April, according to Gruber. That caused a steep plunge, followed by a big rebound when the places re-opened.

“That’s actually more positive than I expected it to be,” said Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes, the commission’s chairman.

Added Jamie Huizenga, a commissioner from Pierre: “In spite of this (COVID-19) we are tracking pretty consistent with what happened last year.” Huizenga called video lottery’s production a “tremendous amount of revenue” that is critical to the state government’s budget.

The lottery has grown to be the state government’s second-largest source of revenue for the general fund, after the 4.5% sales and use tax. Last winter, the state Bureau of Finance and Management estimated video lottery would produce about $118 million for the general fund. The $114.4 million would still be a record.

Lotto sales remained behind last year by nearly 32 percent — about $19.5 million versus about $28.6 million — because of smaller jackpots. The lottery expects to transfer $5.8 million from lotto, down from more than $8.2 million last year.

Meanwhile, sales of scratch-off tickets were up about 12.7 percent, $33.6 million versus $29.8 million. The lottery expects to transfer about $7.3 million, up from $6.9 million.

Commissioner Joe Kafka of Valley Springs said the higher scratch sales were interesting, given that lottery officials had suspended paid advertising because of COVID-19.

Gruber agreed. “We have to say it surprised us too when we saw those jumps,” she said.

Norm Lingle, the lottery’s director, said the strong performance of the scratch tickets wasn’t unique to South Dakota.

“With no shutdown order, retailers stayed open,” LIngle said.