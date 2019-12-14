Department releases new S.D. education plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Education published South Dakota’s new strategic plan for K-12 schools on its website Friday.

Education Secretary Ben Jones announced its release.

“Chief among our priorities is championing excellence in the South Dakota K-12 education system,” he said in the statement.

“To that end, our top two priorities are to implement focused initiatives to decrease the opportunity gap for students in poverty and to establish a networked community of allies focused on serving Native American learners to improve academic outcomes,” he continued.

The plan will guide the department’s activities through 2024, according to the news release.

There are four strategic directions: championing excellence, maximizing and building relationships, achieving effectiveness, and cultivating professional culture.

They’re intended to achieve the department’s vision of supporting local educators, investing in talent development, fostering research and innovation, supporting the whole learner and reinventing accountability.