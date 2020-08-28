Department of Labor anticipates fluctuations in new, continued claims

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The number of people continuing to claim unemployment benefits in South Dakota rose for the week ending August 15.

There were 9,051 continued claims, compared to 8,949 for the previous week ending August 8.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation didn’t report the increase in a news release Thursday.

The statement instead focused on the downward trend from the pandemic high of 25,186 during the week ending May 9.

There have been several other weeks since the May 9 peak when continued claims went up.

Questioned about the rise, spokeswoman Dawn Dovre said, “We do anticipate the number of initial claims and continued claims will fluctuate week to week. Some employers are still doing rolling furloughs or temporary bulk layoffs.”

In July 2019, South Dakota averaged 1,091 claimants.

Asked what sectors have seen the most unemployment during the pandemic, Dovre said the department doesn’t have any internal, real-time reports tracking industry sectors by unemployment claims. She provided a link to federal monthly state-by-state characteristics comparing July 2020 and July 2019. Among the numbers:

More women than men were receiving unemployment in South Dakota this July: 8,206 vs. 6,622. That gender disparity was also true in July 2019: 645 vs. 446.

The sector of the South Dakota economy with the highest number of unemployed this July was “accommodations and restaurants” at 3,633. In July 2019 there were 159.

Manufacturing had the second-largest number of unemployed in July at 1,893. One year ago there were 63.

Third-highest was retail trade at 1,595, up from 112 in July 2019.

Fourth was healthcare and social assistance at 1,469, up from 128 in July 2019.

Fifth was arts, entertainment and recreation at 776, compared to 16 in July 2019.