PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakotans who want medical cannabis cards be able to use the internet for their required visit with their health care provider? The 70 lawmakers in the state House of Representatives will debate the question, possibly as early as Tuesday afternoon.

But they won’t be able to draw much guidance from the 13 members of the House Health and Human Services Committee, who voted 8-5 Thursday to send out an amended version of HB 1280 with no recommendation.

Representative Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, is prime sponsor. Last year, he had a somewhat similar bill. It failed 30-38 in the House.

On Thursday, Dennert said the main thing he heard from other lawmakers last winter was that it was too soon. IM 26 that legalized medical marijuana had just received 70% support from South Dakota voters in the November 2020 election.

Now, Dennert’s back, this time hoping to add the phrase “or a face to face examination” to the existing law that requires “an appropriate in-person physical examination.”

His lead witness Thursday was self-described advocate Emmett Reistroffer of Genesis Farms. Several other pro-cannabis witnesses also testified.

The only opponent was Lynne Valenti. She’s deputy secretary for the state Department of Health, whose staff is overseeing administration of the program.