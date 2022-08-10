MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a change of leadership coming for the South Dakota Workforce Development Council.

Mackenzie Decker, the council’s director, recently accepted an offer to join the senior staff for Governor Kristi Noem as a policy advisor.

Decker told council members Tuesday. She said one of her assignments will be to work with the state Department of Labor and Regulation. The council is one of the department’s responsibilities.

“I really enjoyed this part of my job,” she said. “It wasn’t a super-easy decision but I’m excited.”

State Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said a successor would be named after some internal restructuring.

“With every cloud there’s that silver lining,” Hultman said about knowing that Decker in her new role would remain connected to the department. “She knows a lot about what we do. She’s passionate about what we do.”

The council on Tuesday also heard presentations from:

Tara Bartekoske on the state Department of Labor and Regulation’s apprenticeships program.

Laura Scheibe from the state Department of Education on how K-12 students find their career pathways, including SDMyLife and career and technical education.

Beth Schneider on SDDOE’s Jobs for America’s Graduates program.

Several speakers on SDDLR’s Youth Summer Passport program.

Several speakers on training and workforce recruitment at NorthWestern Energy.