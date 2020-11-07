Decision coming on Wild Springs solar permit

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators will decide in the coming days whether to give permission for a solar-electricity production facility proposed in western South Dakota.

Geronimo Energy, now known as National Grid Renewables, wants to build a 128-megawatt solar center called Wild Springs on 1,499 acres of privately owned lands one-half mile south of New Underwood in Pennington County.

The project would connect to the Western Area Power Administration substation there. The state Public Utilities Commission will consider on Thursday whether to grant the permit.

The commission’s staff and the company have reached agreement on 37 permit conditions, with the exception of financial assurance for the cost of decommissioning when the site is done producing electricity, according to a November 5 staff filing.

The settlement recommendation comes after the Pennington County Planning Commission granted a conditional use permit August 24. Among the county conditions is a requirement that a $2,323,000 letter of credit or cash be submitted for decommissioning the facility’s solar modules.