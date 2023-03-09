This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — House and Senate negotiators have reached a compromise on reducing South Dakota’s state 4.5% sales-tax rate.

The deal calls for shaving it to 4.2% through June 30, 2027. That would save taxpayers approximately $104 million in the next year.

The agreement needs final approval later today from the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Many House members watched the 8 a.m. meeting of the conference committee and applauded after the 5-1 vote to accept it.

“I would have really been bummed to walk out of here another year without a tax cut,” Republican Rep. Chris Karr told some of them afterward.

Karr has pushed for a tax cut for several years. He is prime sponsor of this year’s legislation, HB1137. He originally wanted to reduce the rate to 4% but compromised at 4.2%.

Senators took a more cautious stance and wanted some type of trigger to force a second look in a few years. Republican Sen. Ryan Maher offered four proposals at various rates with various sunsets on Wednesday. The committee took no action.

Later Wednesday night and then early this morning, the sides reached middle ground. Maher formally offered that fifth proposal when the conference committee gathered again Thursday.

“It takes two to tango,” House Republican leader Will Mortenson said. Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree said reaching the deal with the House was “a great thing.”

An hour later, House Republicans came together in a private caucus to go over the final package. “Historic day,” Republican Rep. Bill Shorma said.

Mortenson praised the governor for proposing a 2024 budget built around a $100 million tax cut. She wanted to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries, but the House refused her proposal.

After the Senate briefly resurrected the grocery-tax repeal, Noem told reporters she didn’t favor a temporary tax cut.

The Legislature could override a veto with a two-thirds majority in each chamber. Karr said a veto would be the governor’s prerogative.

“All we can do is work with her,” he said.