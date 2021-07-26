Deadwood’s June gambling action was strong

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Deadwood’s gambling crowds in June lost $11,758,459.56 in slot machines and $1,376,396.02 on table games.

The losses were bigger than during the similar month last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, or for June 2019, according to the latest numbers released from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.

Gamblers bet $129,010,692.52 on the slots and $7,126,372.00 on the table games of black jack, house-banked poker, player-banked poker, craps and roulette. Those were 20% and nearly 37.7% above 2020.

“June was another great month for Deadwood gaming numbers,” Mike Rodman, executive director for the Deadwood Gaming Association, said in a statement.

“June’s strong gaming numbers reflect the Black Hills’ record-breaking tourism season,” Rodman added.

Deadwood’s casinos took in more than $9.6 million during June 2019, according to the commission’s annual report. They brought in more than $10.9 million last year, the annual report said.

August, the month when the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally and races are held, traditionally has been Deadwood’s strongest month since gambling was legalized by South Dakota voters in 1988.

On-premise sports betting is tentatively starting in September, Rodman said.