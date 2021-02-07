Deadwood sports-wagering bill goes to Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The prison and jail impact would be “negligible” from sports wagers being allowed at Deadwood casinos, according to an analysis by the Legislative Research Council.

With that in hand, the Senate State Affairs Committee recommended Friday that SB 44 pass. The vote was 8-1. The amended bill will be up for debate by the full Senate next week.

No one testified against it at the committee hearing Wednesday. But the chairman, Republican Senator Gary Cammack of Union Center, held it back while a prison/jail population estimate was being prepared.

The statement that was completed Thursday notes, “It is estimated there would be a high rate of compliance among licensees. Failing to do so would put their gaming license at risk. Therefore, it would be unlikely that a licensee would accept such a bet in violation of this section.

“Further, an offender would receive a Class 6 felony, which would qualify them for

presumptive probation. It is likely that any convictions that would arise would be resolved in

this manner.”

Presumptive probation means that the the convicted offender wouldn’t face prison time unless there was a violation of a circuit judge’s conditions.

The “no” Friday came from Republican Senator Jim Bolin of Canton. He also voted no the past two years on the joint resolutions to put the sports-wagering issue on the 2020 general election ballot. Voters approved it 239,620 to 170,191.