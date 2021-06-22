Deadwood sports betting is taking shape

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Deadwood casinos are on track to start taking bets on athletic events sometime this fall, according to the executive secretary for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.

“We have not set an official date for sports wagering to begin but are anticipating that wagering will be able to begin in September 2021,” Susan Christian told KELOLAND News.

The commission adopted one set of rules regarding the application process to offer sports betting services. A public hearing on a second set is planned July 14 at 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT at The Lodge, a gaming and lodging business at 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood.

“The rules we are proposing deal with the regulation of the operation of sports wagering that will be conducted on the premises of licensed casinos within the boundary of the city of Deadwood. At the request of the industry, the proposed rules will also allow cashless wagering for slot machines and table games,” Christian said.

South Dakota voters 58-42% supported a constitutional amendment in November authorizing the Legislature to adopt laws for sports wagering. The proposal received majorities in 49 of 66 counties. Lawmakers then approved SB 44.

The commission also plans a special meeting to provide a general overview of sports betting on July 7 at 9 a.m. CT in room 414 of the Capitol in Pierre. The event is scheduled to 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. and will cover sports betting terminology, delivery channels, operational considerations, audits, change management systems and event wagering.

People can participate by ZOOM or listen at sd.net.

“This presentation is open to all individuals in the industry or any interested party. The presentation is centered around an introduction to sports wagering and a general overview of event wagering topics” Christian said.