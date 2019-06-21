Deadwood regulators will consider rules for house-banked poker

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Commission on Gaming holds a public hearing later this month on adding official rules that would formally allow house-banked poker in Deadwood casinos.

The gambling has already been occurring, according to Craig Sparrow. He is the commission’s deputy executive secretary.

“Games like Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Holdem, Mississippi Stud are just a few of these games currently being played in most all the casinos that offer table games,” Sparrow said.

He added, “The rule changes are to help us manage these games because they are played in the BJ (blackjack) pit instead of the poker pit.”

The hearing is set for Tuesday, June 25, at 9 a.m. MT in Deadwood City Hall at 102 Sherman Street.

Click here to view the proposed rules.

“The difference between poker and house-banked poker is who the patron is playing against,” Sparrow said.

“In a traditional game of poker such as Texas Hold’em, the players are wagering against each other as to who has the best hand. House-banked poker is a variation of poker where the players are wagering against the house, much like they do in Blackjack,” he said.

Sparrow said the proposed rules were discussed with representatives from casinos.

If adopted by the commission, the proposals would need final clearance from the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee. The next scheduled meeting for the six lawmakers is 10 a.m. CT July 8.

The house-banked poker rules also would apply at tribal casinos in South Dakota under their operating agreements with state government.