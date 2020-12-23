Deadwood gambling was up a lot in November

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Action at table games fell but slot machines have been popular lately at Deadwood’s gambling establishments.

According to a report Wednesday from the South Dakota Gaming Commission, betting in Deadwood rose 13.3% overall in November, compared to the comparable month in 2019.

Slot machines saw a 15.1% jump, while table games fell 11.8%.

Gross taxable revenue totaled $7,869,175.07 and the 9% tax generated $708,225.76 for the various state and local governments that share the proceeds.

For the 11 months so far of calendar 2020, gross revenues were at $1,023,690,748.97.

Deadwood Gaming Association executive director Mike Rodman said November was “another great month.”

“These numbers continue to show that our visitors feel safe playing in Deadwood,” Rodman said in a statement. “Despite the COVID shutdown earlier this year, gaming revenue is now currently down only 4.10% year to date for 2020.”