Deadwood casinos saw jump in September

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Betting activity climbed at Deadwood’s gambling houses in September.

Total bets for the month were up nearly 19% compared to one year earlier, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Slots rose more than 19% while bets on table games went up nearly 11%.

“We are pleased with the strong recovery that Deadwood is experiencing,” Mike Rodman, the association’s executive director, said in a statement. “It is obvious that visitors feel comfortable with Deadwood’s COVID-19 guidelines and the investment that Governor Noem made in additional tourism marketing is reaping great dividends.”

Rodman noted that Deadwood’s gambling still lags by 6.7% from 2019.

The association supports a constitutional amendment on South Dakota’s 2020 election ballot that would allow the Legislature to consider sports betting based in Deadwood. Lawmakers could let the Deadwood-centered networks extend statewide.

For a deeper look inside the numbers click here.