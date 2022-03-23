DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Commission on Gaming approved settlements Wednesday in the latest round of enforcement actions against casinos taking illegal bets on sports events.

They included several violations of the $1,000 bet limit set in state law:

A $350 penalty was levied against Joseph Gasper III of Deadwood for manually overriding the $1,000 limit and accepting a wager of $1,300 on an NFL game.

A $150 penalty was levied against Sara Stone of Lead for asking a key employee to manually override the $1,000 limit and accepting a wager of $1,500 on an NFL game.

Several other violations involved bets on South Dakota State University games. State law prohibits wagers on any “individual game in a collegiate sporting event in which any team or athlete from a university or college in South Dakota is competing.” Those included:

A $3,000 penalty against Internet Sports International for accepting wagers on an SDSU basketball game and for accepting future wagers on a NCAA basketball tournament, months before the tournament’s field was set.

A $3,000 penalty against Mustang Sally’s for accepting two future wagers on a NCAA tournament through an ISI-operated kiosk.

A $3,000 penalty against Gold Dust Hotel and Casino for accepting two bets on SDSU and four future wagers on a NCAA tournament through an ISI-operated kiosk.

In a non-sportsbook violation, dealer Danny Burr of Piedmont was penalized $100 for having an extra queen of diamonds in an active poker deck at Cadillac Jack’s. One winning hand was dealt over the next five minutes.

A $2,500 penalty was levied against Willy’s Wild West doing business as Gold Country Inn for failing to inspect surveillance equipment multiple times. State rule says the inspections must occur daily. Violations occurred on 50 days in November and December and 11 days in January.