Deadwood casinos bounce back with big June

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legal gambling on slot machines and table games returned to Deadwood casinos with a bit of a roar in June.

Deadwood Gaming Association executive director Mike Rodman said the betting handle was up 13.75 percent from the total for June 2019.

He said the taxable adjusted gross revenues for June 2020 totaled $10,239,651.

That reflected a 15.39 percent increase from slot machines and a 12.08 percent decrease from table games.

It was Deadwood’s largest handle for the month of June since as least 2014.

Deadwood city officials closed casinos on March 25 through May 6 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodman said Deadwood gained by being one of the first gambling jurisdictions to reopen.

“We were able to benefit by some pent-up demand for gaming play. While this $1.3 million dollar gaming increase is certainly a welcome relief to Deadwood operators, Deadwood still has a long way to go to make up the $11.4 million in previous gaming losses caused by the COVID-19 economic shutdown,” he said in a statement.

The increased betting came with 14 percent fewer licensed devices. The state Commission on Gaming decided in June, as a benefit to slot-machine and table owners, to allow unlicensed devices to remain on casino floors through December 31 if they couldn’t be played. Rodman said there were 2,416 licensed devices and 402 unlicensed devices as of July 1.