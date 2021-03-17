Deadwood casino pays a price for mix-up

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Being a card short of a full deck is costing Deadwood Mountain Grand.

The casino has sent refunds totaling $5,290 to some of its patrons and paid $1,260 as a fine to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming after a December 18 incident at a blackjack table.

The official complaint says Deadwood Mountain Grand allowed blackjack to continue to be played at the table for approximately 12 hours while a king of diamonds was missing. The missing card wasn’t discovered until afterward.

The state commission voted 4-0 Wednesday to accept stipulations of voluntary compliance by Deadwood Mountain Grand and the casino employee who was supervising blackjack play that day.

Susan Kightlinger, the casino’s manager, didn’t dispute the violation and said in a January 11 letter that procedures were now in place to prevent a repeat.

What happened? Here’s the explanation Kightlinger provided in that letter to Susan Christian, the commission’s executive secretary:

“The above mentioned card was lost from the deck when a dealer offered a cut of the cards by a customer, at which time the dealer lost control of the deck spilling cards both on and off the table. The dealer recovered the cards, shuffled and resumed the game as normal.

“When the table closed at approximately 3 a.m. that morning and a count of the cards was conducted, it was discovered that the King of Diamonds was missing. After watching surveillance it was determined that the card was lost and became lodged in a stool at approximately 3:15 p.m. following the above mentioned cut of the cards. We notified the Gaming Commission immediately upon discovering the missing card.

“In response to the incident, procedures have changed that include all cards recounted and taken off the table by the Pit Boss. Players on Table 1 will be identified and notified that the game was null and void and return losses to players,” Kightlinger wrote.

The pit boss, whose job includes overseeing the dealers, acknowledged his role. James Jenkins in a letter the commission received January 12 wrote that “a small amount” of cards spilled off the table.

Jenkins said a restaurant worker who was walking by stopped to help pick up the cards before Jenkins could get there. The restaurant worker and Jenkins returned the cards to the dealer. Wrote Jenkins:

“I double checked the floor and surrounding area to make sure I didn’t miss any of the cards and went on with the game. At the time I didn’t think of taking the shoe off the table and verifying all six decks to make sure all the cards were there and just giving him 6 different decks to verify and move on with the game.

“The card that was missing was not stolen, and it was not left off the table on purpose. It ended up in between the seat and the backrest of seat #3 where I and nobody else could see it. The only reason it was found is because my Table Games Manager (name) had been told there was a King of diamonds missing when they sorted the cards at the end of the night,” he continued.

“When she watched the cameras she saw that this is where the card ended up when the deck was spilt. I now know that if a deck is spilt and the cards go off the table that all the cards need to be verified before returning to play. I feel really bad for what happened and I will make sure it never happens again,” he concluded.

Jenkins paid a $50 penalty and surrendered his gaming license for seven days. Both agreements came after an informal consultation with executive secretary Christian in February.

The fine paid by the casino to the commission represented losses by players whom the casino couldn’t identify. The commissioners Wednesday didn’t discuss the matter before voting to accept the agreements.