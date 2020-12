The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has given another award to the Deadwood Days of ’76 Rodeo.

The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce announced the PRCA has declared Days of ’76 as its “large outdoor rodeo of the year” for 2020.

According to the chamber, this is the first time that a rodeo has won the small, medium and large “rodeo of the year” awards and is a member of the PRCA hall of fame.