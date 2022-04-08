WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is trading property with a rural Day County landowner in the hope that anglers can more easily get to some neighboring water.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission approved the exchange Friday. The result is the Earl Althoff family receives 200 acres and the state Game, Fish and Parks Department gets 240 acres. Much of the land being swapped is under water.

Both parcels were professionally appraised at $240,000 apiece. State law requires an exchange to be of equal values.

The state Wildlife Division’s terrestrial habitat program administrator Paul Coughlin told the commission the trade works out well for both the cattle ranch and people looking to fish at what’s locally known as Ten Pound Slough.

He said GFP conservation officer Austin Norton from the Webster office worked out the basics of the trade.

Commission member Robert Whitmyre of rural Webster praised the deal. “It’s really a good win for the department and the public,” Whitmyre said.

The property that the division is trading away is part of a landlocked game-production area that can be reached because a private property owner allows access, according to Coughlin. He said the property that the division is receiving has a local road leading to what he called “the best part.”

According to Coughlin, the parcels are located nine miles northwest of Webster in Raritan Township. Access to the south end of the property that GFP is receiving is four miles west of SD 25 on 132A Street.