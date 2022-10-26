PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Neither one is running for election this fall, but former South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard and a former attorney general who was removed from office have submitted their pre-election campaign finance reports.

Daugaard, who served two terms from 2011 through 2018, showed income of $16.15 from an IRS refund and expenses of $55,839.06, with a balance of $215,507.73 in his report.

Among the expenses were $15,000 to a non-profit charitable organization that wasn’t named and $38,000 in political contributions, including $25,000 to Protecting South Dakota Kids, a committee opposed to IM 27 that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Jason Ravnsborg meanwhile showed no income and expenses of $16,979.74, with a balance of $32,131.85 in his report.

The reports cover campaign transactions from May 22, 2022 (or the last submitted report) through October 19, 2022.

The state House of Representatives impeached Ravnsborg on two counts in April and the Senate removed him from office on June 21 for his involvement in a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Expenses Ravnsborg listed in his latest report were $10,681.55 for advertising, $4,000 for repayment of a loan, $1,796.62 to a non-profit charitable organization that wasn’t named, and $501.57 for travel.