FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will hear from all sides later next month on Navigator’s request to preempt several counties’ pipeline ordinances.

The state commission agreed Thursday that the matter will be argued at the state Capitol on August 24 and, if needed, August 25.

The decision came on the third day of the state commission’s hearing on whether to grant Navigator a permit to build and operate a carbon-dioxide pipeline in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner, Moody and Brookings counties.

Navigator wants the commission to override pipeline ordinances passed by Minnehaha and Moody counties. Navigator claims the multi-state pipeline, which would dispose of the CO2 at a site in Illinois, can’t meet those ordinances.

The permit hearing, underway at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre, originally was scheduled to run through Friday, August 3. The state commission asked the various sides Thursday about adding one or two days to specifically focus on the counties-preemption question.

State commissioner Chris Nelson wanted to delay the decision until next week, when the state commission might have a better idea whether there would be time to fit in the preemption arguments before the main hearing wraps up.

“I would not want to waste those days we already have reserved for this hearing and roll right into that issue,” Nelson said.

Navigator’s lead attorney, James Moore of Sioux Falls, said he’d prefer a specific date at a later time. Sioux Falls attorney Alex Hagen, representing the Minnehaha County Commission, agreed with Moore.

“A definitive plan is better than a see how it goes plan from my perspective,” Hagen said. He asked for an opportunity to talk it over with Moore. Replied Nelson, “For some reason I’m nervous having only one day for everyone to weigh in on this.”

Moody County State’s Attorney Paul Lewis said he preferred setting aside several days. “To that extent I’m with Minnehaha County in that a more definite date and time would be suitable,” Lewis said.

Moore said his preference would be August 23-24. Attorney Brian Jorde of Omaha, who represents landowners opposed to having the pipeline cross their properties, said August 23 would be “problematic” for him.

“So it appears to be the 24th,” Kristie Fiegen, the state commission’s chair, said.

Nelson noted that the state commission plans to make a decision on the permit the first week of September.

Jorde said he still preferred the commission open a separate docket on the question. The commission previously rejected that. “I don’t believe the counties’ interests are served from a truncated timeline,” Jorde said. He called it “a very very significant issue” that he would have to respond to in a “compressed” timeline.

State commissioner Gary Hanson said he agreed with the two counties’ position. “It’s just all of a sudden you have a major, major issue dropped in your lap,” Hanson said. He agreed with August 24.

Fiegen said they could reserve August 25, too.

Nelson brought up another wrinkle. “How we’re going to do post-hearing briefings, I don’t have a handle on that,” he said.

State law requires that the state commission reach a decision within one year after receiving a a permit application. Navigator filed September 27, 2022.

Nelson said final arguments would be made September 6 during the state commission’s regular meeting. That leaves just three weeks for Fiegen, Nelson and Hanson to formally reach a decision on whether to allow South Dakota’s first CO2 pipeline.

“We absolutely need time to write an order,” Nelson said.