Dakota State moves ahead on a new 128-bed residence hall

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A building committee acting for the South Dakota Board of Regents took another step Monday toward constructing a four-story residence hall at Dakota State University in Madison.

The group approved the facility program plan for the $11.5 million project that includes an estimated $8.7 million of construction cost.

The revised plan for what’s known as Residence Village now calls for the 128-bed complex of four-bedroom suites and six-bedroom apartments to be built at the corner of Eighth Street and Washington Avenue, where it can connect to Courtyard Hall.

The regents originally had approved a site at the corner of Ninth Street and Washington.

“The biggest change we had was location,” Stacy Krusemark said. He is the university’s vice president for business and administrative services.

Hooking Residence Village to Courtyard Hall with its 107 beds would eliminate the need for an additional residence hall director as well as two of the four residence-hall advisers, according to a briefing presented to the committee.

The quarters that would have housed the director and two advisers will be converted instead to students’ living space, taking beds to 128, from 120.

“Whatever group of people came up with brainstorm, I like it,” Paul Beran said. The regents’ executive director added, “That’s really some great work.”

The suites and apartments in the new hall will each have their own bulldog-style heating and cooling pumps.

Krusemark said he’s budgeting for a 3.5 percent rate of interest on the project but a consultant has told him the borrowing cost is down to 3.27 percent.

“Just that little more cushion,” Krusemark said.

Monte Kramer spoke in support. He is the regents’ vice president of finance and administration. “I thought the changes looked good from the original plan,” Kramer said.

Krusemark said the timeline calls for bidding this winter, construction in spring 2020 and occupancy in August 2021.