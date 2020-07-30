Dakota Range wind project gets an experienced hand in Munz as public liaison officer

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — He was available on the phone to answer questions, but the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission didn’t have any Wednesday and instead quickly approved Eric Munz as public liaison officer for the Dakota Range I and II wind project in Grant and Codington counties.

Munz had served in a similar role for the Deuel Harvest wind project in Deuel County last year.

Kirsten Edwards, an attorney for the commission staff, said he was “very familiar” to them and had a “very good” relationship.

Chairman Gary Hanson told him, “Mr. Munz, you come highly recommended. You have a spotless record and have done very well for us.”

Commissioner Kristie Fiegen likewise praised him. “I would have had a lot of questions on the previous filing,” she said.

Fiegen was referring to David Lau, who was viewed as too close to landowners in the project because he was from the same area.

Xcel Energy originally proposed Lau but withdrew his name and offered Munz instead.

“Mr. Munz is a known quantity to us,” commissioner Chris Nelson said. “He has set the bar high for himself and we expect that he will meet that.”