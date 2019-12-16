CWD-infected elk found in S.D. domestic herds

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that regulates livestock health in South Dakota heard details Monday about domestic elk in Clark and Meade counties found to have chronic-wasting disease earlier this year.

State veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven and state assistant veterinarian Mendel Miller told the Animal Industry Board that a March inspection confirmed an elk in a Clark County captive herd was infected with the deadly disease.

That cow came from a captive herd in Meade County. In September two of the Meade County herd were determined to have CWD.

The herd of seven in Meade County and 21 in Clark County were euthanized. Both herds participated for years in government testing.

Oedekoven said the Meade County herd was about 70 miles from a known endemic area for CWD. He said the elk fed from a haystack that was frequented by wild deer.

Chronic wasting disease appears confined to species in the Cervidae family such as deer, elk and moose. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission recently added anti-CWD restrictions for hunters, processors and taxidermists starting in 2020.

Federal health officials say people shouldn’t eat CWD-infected animals.

Sheep producers have greatly reduced the incidence of scrapie by identifying and selectively breeding those shown to be more genetically resistant, Oedekoven said.

He said there could be a correlation when captive and wild deer and elk use the same area.

“So we’re paying a lot more attention to potential risk,” Oedekoven said.

Some of the ways CWD is transmitted among deer and elk are through feces, urine and saliva, Miller said.

Oedekoven said federal regulators were starting to back away from concern about CWD but some producers nationally were worried.

“Our small industry seems to be doing a good job,” he said about South Dakota producers.