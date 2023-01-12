PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe focused on children and future generations Thursday, and asked that Native Americans be more widely acknowledged as the region’s original people, as he delivered the annual State of the Tribes address to a joint assembly of the South Dakota Legislature.

“We need to address the biases that have existed for generations,” Peter Lengkeek told lawmakers and clusters of people throughout the House gallery, including South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen and six other tribal presidents and chairmen.

Calling it “a day to explore our potential,” the one-time U.S. Marine called for state government to move forward with the Code Talkers memorial along Capitol Lake and said there isn’t a need for a person from outside the state to develop social-studies standards for South Dakota K-12 schools.

He said tribal children face food insecurity and asked for support of an effort to get two free meals per day to all children in South Dakota under age 18. He also suggested establishing a committee to develop recommendations for more mental-health services in rural South Dakota.

Lengkeek urged the state Department of Education to ensure that all South Dakota public schools teach the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings that have already been developed by the department.

The 2022 legislative session focused on some issues that he said he didn’t understand, such as critical race theory, gender equality in sports and what he described as “voter suppression.”

He called for state support of community schools in Indian country and said the funding of the state office for murdered and missing people last year was important.

Lengkeek asked for a moment of silence to honor the nine people who died on the Rosebud Indian Reservation during the December storms.

There was applause from the gallery when Lengkeek said tribal treaties are protected by Article VI of the U.S. Constitution. He said Native Americans are the foundation of the state’s history. “It is our indigenous people after all who put the Dakota in South Dakota,” he said.

Lengkeek suggested that legislators think seven generations ahead when making decisions. “With all my being, I believe that we can build a more prosperous and meaningful relationship,” he said. “All we have to do is begin that conversation. That can start here today.”