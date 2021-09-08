Crocker Wind again asks S.D. regulators for release of $1 million roads-damage bond

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The developer of Crocker Wind Farm in Clark County is asking for a second time that the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission return the $1 million bond posted as financial protection against construction-related damage to county and township roads.

The commission didn’t grant Geronimo Energy’s January request.

The latest ask was added to the commission’s September 14 meeting agenda and includes several exchanges of emails and texts between Crocker plant manager James Simmons and local government officials from Clark County and Woodland, Warren, Spring Valley and Ash townships.

The project, located about eight miles north of the community of Clark, applied for commission approval in 2017 and received a South Dakota permit in June 2018 to generate up to 400 megawatts of electricity. It began commercial operation in November 2019.