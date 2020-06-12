COVID-19 slowed South Dakota’s switch to new video-lottery communication system

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 has delayed conversion of South Dakota’s central system for tracking video lottery.

The revised target date for the new system to go live is October 13. That’s according to Clark Hepper. He is deputy director of the South Dakota Lottery.

The original timeline planned for an August 3 start.

Hepper told the state Lottery Commission on Thursday the vendor, Scientific Games, is still under a travel ban because of COVID-19.

He said another reason for the delay was difficulty getting equipment.

Testing has been pushed back to September. It had been planned for July.

Installation of new site controllers at businesses that offer video lottery will start in November and finish in March. There are more than 1,200 establishments throughout South Dakota.

Hepper said Scientific Games is working on an installation plan.