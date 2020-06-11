COVID-19 prompts different approach to developing South Dakota’s highway plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Add another change to the long list of disruptions caused by the coronavirus: How comments are gathered from the public about South Dakota highway projects for the 2021 construction season.

The state Transportation Commission decided Thursday that the usual series of four public meetings won’t be held this summer.

Instead, the state Department of Transportation will post a video recording and a funding presentation on its website, along with recordings from the four regional engineers about major projects proposals.

SDDOT also will host four conference calls — one per region — to take questions and comments.

In past years, the department and the commission hosted public meetings in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre and either Mitchell or Sioux Falls to present the annual plan.

The department also experimented with an internet webinar the past three summers.

This year, the website recording and the conference calls will be new.

What isn’t changing is the state commission will still give initial approval to the annual plan, known in the department as the Surface Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. That comes June 25.

The regional presentations over the internet would follow in early July. The department will announce the dates.

People also could send comments to the department by email and U.S. mail.

The commission then would consider what people say, and approve a final version later this summer.

Mike Behm, the department’s director of planning and engineering, said the changes reflect the uncertainty some people have about being part of groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Behm said the plan still calls for posting the proposed STIP and supporting documents on the department’s website, and for advertising the plan and the meetings in newspapers throughout South Dakota.

The vote was 7-1 to accept the changes. Chairman Mike Vehle of Mitchell was the no.

Vehle, who served 12 years as a state legislator before his appointment to the commission in 2017, said people appeared very interested in maps at the regional STIP presentations he attended in past summers.

Behm said maps are part of the internet presentations.

The 71-year-old Vehle cautioned that moderators of the online meetings need to keep control, and that people need a simple method to participate in the conference calls.

“The big thing for me is, make it easy,” he said. “I want to make sure we make it easy for people to get in.”

Vehle noted that many of the newspapers in South Dakota that published print editions five, six or seven days per week now print only a few days each week. He said the public needs to know the meetings are happening.

Vehle said he was “uncertain” about the changes and doesn’t want the new approach to turn into the “default” in the years ahead.

“I wish there had been a combination proposal,” Vehle said, meaning both in-person and call-in meetings.

SDDOT Deputy Secretary Joel Jundt said the department is about half-way through assembling a new external-communications plan.

Vehle said the department has to keep the public involved.