COVID-19 pressures South Dakota newspapers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several daily newspapers in South Dakota are reducing the frequency when they print as the COVID-19 fight goes on.

And one that dropped its Sunday print edition last year, before COVID-19 was even on the horizon, soon will be changing where it’s printed by hundreds of miles.

The Aberdeen American News announced Thursday its printing operation moves to Sioux Falls in May.

Gannett Co. owns the Aberdeen, Watertown and Sioux Falls newspapers.

The Aberdeen paper eliminated its Sunday print product in 2019 and publishes Mondays through Saturdays.

The Pierre Capital Journal announced Wednesday it would print only three days — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — from the current Monday through Friday print schedule.

The Yankton Press and Dakotan on March 29 said it was eliminating its Monday print edition. The paper now prints Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The Rapid City Journal moved to a print schedule of Tuesdays through Saturdays on March 7. The paper previously published seven mornings a week.

Two of South Dakota’s weekly newspapers in DeSmet and Lake Preston recently published their last editions.

Nearly all South Dakota daily newspapers have websites with paywalls, with varying levels of subscriber-only access. Some have temporarily relaxed restrictions for COVID-19 stories.