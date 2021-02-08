COVID-19 diagnosed at S.D. legislative session

This story has been updated.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another South Dakota state lawmaker says he has COVID-19.

Representative Aaron Aylward, a Harrisburg Republican serving his first term, confirmed Monday he was diagnosed by a doctor late Sunday morning.

“I decided to go in after not feeling well Saturday night/Sunday morning. I plan on going back (to session) next Tuesday,” Aylward said in an email to KELOLAND News.

Aylward participated Saturday in the legislative coffee at Southeast Technical College with other state lawmakers from the Sioux Falls area.

He is the first legislator to contract the coronavirus since the 2021 legislative opened January 12. Several senators, Helene Duhamel of Rapid City and Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls, reported catching COVID-19 after the governor’s December 8 budget speech to a joint gathering of House and Senate members.

Related Content Lawmakers hear from constituents in Sioux Falls Saturday

Both former House Speaker Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls and current Senate president pro tem Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown also have confirmed they had the disease. Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron contracted it last March and died.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch told KELOLAND News on Monday morning, “Anyone that receives a positive COVID-19 test will be allowed to participate remotely. Those that feel that they were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 will be allowed to participate remotely until they have had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 test.”

This will be the first time remote participation is triggered in the 2021 session. Most lawmakers participated remotely for the final day of the 2020 session March 30 because of COVID-19.

Rep. Aylward hasn’t been wearing a face covering at the Capitol. The House encourages face coverings but doesn’t require them in its chamber, lobby or committee hearings.

The Senate requires all non-legislators to wear face coverings in its chamber, lobby and committee hearings but doesn’t require them for legislators.

“Everyone was notified Sunday morning,” Gosch said about Aylward’s diagnosis.

Aylward wore a mask Saturday at the legislative coffee as did other participants and audience members.

South Dakota had 1,809 deaths among people with COVID-19 and 1,590 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to numbers released Sunday by the state Department of Health.

South Dakota currently ranks fifth among states, and sixth when New York City is added, for COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to the federal CDC. The top 10 were NYC, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Rhode Island, SD, Connecticut, Louisiana, Arizona and North Dakota.