PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday.

Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from Republican Sen. Ryan Maher. His proposal would raise the petition threshold to at least 20% of a county’s registered voters to trigger the election. Currently, the minimum is 15%.

Maher said the legislation would clarify that a county auditor has authority to verify that the petition signers are registered voters who live in the county. His interest in the topic resulted from a recent attempt to move the Dewey County seat to Eagle Butte from Timber Lake.

The Senate Local Government Committee significantly amended his original proposal. For example, Maher first wanted the trigger to be 40%.

Democrat Sen. Shawn Bordeaux, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said the amended bill could affect 33 counties that are on or near tribal reservations. He warned of unintended consequences. “I think this needs to start over and come back next year,” Bordeaux said.

But Republican Sen. Mike Diedrich said the bill only allows for verification.

The legislation now goes to the House of Representatives for further consideration.