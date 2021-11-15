Cosmetologists can’t shave customers with unguarded razors, S.D. rules panel says

Ace of Fades barbershop owner Leo Barajas cuts a customer’s hair in his shop on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (KSWB)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cosmetologists won’t be allowed in South Dakota to use an unguarded razor to remove hair from customers’ faces, at least not until their required training hours are brought into line with barbers, a panel of state lawmakers has decided.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee voted Monday to send the proposal back to the state Cosmetology Commission, after hearing opposition from Justin Loesch, president for the Barbers Association of South Dakota, and from the organization’s lawyer, Jason Glodt.

Loesch said barbers are required to have 130 hours of training in shaving, including use of a straight-edge blade. The proposed rules for cosmetologists would require 16 hours for an unguarded blade.

“I think we need consistency, and that’s all I’m asking here,” Senator Jean Hunhoff said.

The legislators gave the green light to all of the commission’s proposed rule changes other than the dispute over using an unguarded blade.

They let proceed a related change that removes razors and unguarded blades from the cosmetologists’ list of prohibited equipment.

Graham Oey, an attorney for the state Department of Labor and Regulation, represents both the cosmetologists and the state Board of Barber Examiners. Oey (pronounced ‘wee’) said the unguarded blades should be taken off the list so cosmetologists can perform dermaplaning to remove facial hair.

“It’s going to be a little razor blade that isn’t useful for shaving a beard,” Oey said.

Representative Jon Hansen said the governing laws for barbers and for cosmetologists appeared to overlap on the shaving issue. “It seems to me like the authority is there,” Hansen said.