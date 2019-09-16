Corps plans to increase water releases at Gavins Point Dam again

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More water must run through the last of the major dams on the Missouri River in the days ahead, after torrential rains last week fell on eastern South Dakota, western North Dakota and parts of Montana and Nebraska, officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a conference call Monday.

The management plan now calls for gradually increasing the release rate to 80,000 cubic feet per second on Wednesday from Gavins Point Dam, located between Yankton County, South Dakota, and Cedar County, Nebraska.

The rate had been temporarily cut to 60,000 last week from 70,000 because so much rainwater was flowing into the Missouri from the James and Vermillion rivers in South Dakota and the Big Sioux River that begins in South Dakota and later forms the border with Iowa.

The 80,000 rate at Gavins Point will continue for several weeks, according to John Remus. He leads management of the six main stem dams and reservoirs — four in South Dakota, and one in each of North Dakota and Montana — that the corps operates on the Missouri River.

The record release rate at Gavins Point is 160,200 cfs set in 2011. Another corps official, Kevin Grode, said Monday the revised forecast for the six reservoirs now calls for 58.8 million acre feet of water, up from 54.6 million two weeks ago, and approaching the 2011 record of 61.0 million.

Grode said rainfalls as large as 7.6 inches at Mitchell in the past week on what he described as “wet, saturated soils” meant rapid runoff. He said the forecast for October through December calls for twice the average runoff into the river.

The corps held the call Monday for members of Congress and their staffs from states along the Missouri River, as well as officials from tribal, state and local governments. The corps sent notice about the previously unplanned call to news media Sunday evening. The next scheduled call is October 10.

Another corps official, Matt Krajewski, said Monday that twelve breech closures were complete in the lower reach of the river and 21 remain to be finished. He said “life safety” was the top concern.

Remus was asked how long the 80,000 cfs releases would continue from Gavins Point. He said the date wasn’t exact yet. “It will be well into October,” he said.

Releases from the other five reservoirs would stay at approximately their current rates, officials said. Oahe Dam near Pierre and Fort Pierre will be letting approximately 61,000 cfs through.

It’s currently letting about 49,000 cfs through because of repairs that are under way.

The goal is to reduce water levels in the reservoirs before December freeze-up, they said.