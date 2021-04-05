Coronavirus led Black Hills Power to spend less than was budgeted for economic development

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Black Hills Power intends to spend less this year on encouraging economic development in western South Dakota.

Jason Keil, the company’s regulatory and finance manager, said the budget is $142,350. Last year $159,850 was planned and $116,814 was used.

“2020 was a challenging year for us,” Keil told the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. “We did underspend in 2020 due to COVID.”

Joe Rezac, a commission analyst, said the 2021 plan seemed consistent with those in years past.

Commissioner Kristi Fiegen said she appreciated the stability. “You guys are a leader in that area,” she told several company officials on the call. 

BHP’s 2020 spending report and 2021 plan received the commission’s approval.

“The full extent of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unknown, and precautions still must be taken,” the company’s filing said in part. “Such precautions are expected to impact travel and other economic development activities.”

 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 