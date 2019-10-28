Contracts for 28 S.D. road, bridge projects approved

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Contracts for 28 highway, bridge and pathway projects throughout South Dakota have won approval from the state Transportation Commission.

The total last week was one of the largest in recent years. Sam Weisgram presented bids the state Department of Transportation received.

“You’ve been busy,” chairwoman Kathy Zander of Pierre said.

Those two rounds alone will affect 32 of South Dakota’s 66 counties.

At least six were re-bids for work the commission had previously rejected as too costly. They came in lower priced this time. Among them were shared-use paths for pedestrians at Custer and North Sioux City.

Low bids totaled about $20.8 million in the October 2 letting, about 7.3 percent below DOT estimates.

Low bids totaled about $29.6 million for the October 16 letting, about 5.5 percent above DOT estimates.

The work is planned for Brown, Beadle, Aurora, Davidson, Brookings, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin, Butte, Harding, Lincoln, Turner, Custer, Union, Jackson, Jones, Mellette, Pennington, Potter, Sully, Kingsbury, Miner, Bon Homme, Buffalo, Clay, Douglas, Gregory, Hutchinson, Lake, McCook, Yankton and Lawrence counties.

Here are links for the October 2 and October 16 lettings.