Contracts awarded for work on S.D. roads

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Bids came in lower than estimates for most of the highway projects that the South Dakota Transportation Commission approved Thursday.

Muth Electric was an exception.

The Mitchell-based company offered a price of $773,467.50 to install new technical equipment at the Jefferson port of entry on Interstate 29 in Union County. That was 17 percent more than the state Department of Transportation estimate of $659,769.80.

It was the only bid received for the project. Sam Weisgram, the department’s standard and letting squad leader, told the commission the price was “justifiable.”

Commissioner Ron Rosenboom of Sturgis asked if the equipment was being used for the first time in South Dakota. Weisgram said other states have used it. “It’s very new to us,” Weisgram said. The commissioners approved the bid 9-0.

Muth Electric also was the only bidder for another project this round. At $395,420.42, the contractor was 18 percent below the department estimate of $482,013.02.