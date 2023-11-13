PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two panels of state lawmakers now have an outside analysis of South Dakota’s public programs that are meant to help people with disabilities continue living in their communities.

“It’s just to hear the report,” Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff said about the purpose of the meeting Monday, between the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee and the Government Operations and Audit Committee.

New York-based consultant Alvarez & Marsal assembled the 131-page document. It looks at the Family Support 360 and Shared Living programs.

The $348,700 contract was with the state Department of Human Services which oversees the programs and the state Department of Legislative Audit whose staff works for the Legislature. Work began in June and runs through December. State records show that $212,707 has been paid so far.

Consultant executive Daniel Harlan said the report and plan have been presented to the Department of Human Services.

“I think everybody values having a Family Support Council, and it hasn’t been working very well recently,” Erin Leveton, the project’s lead, said about one of the findings.

The plan lays out steps to take over the next four years.

The effort received praise from Cole Eucker, executive director Disability Rights South Dakota. “I’m really appreciative of everything that’s been done,” he told lawmakers.