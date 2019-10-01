Connally’s comments, attitude nearly blow up grain-trading settlement with S.D. regulators

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The words of a Cody, Wyoming, grain buyer came across as harsh criticism Tuesday to South Dakota Public Utility Commission members.

The attitude and statements made by Pam Connolly in a teleconference changed the mind of commissioner Kristie Fiegen, who said she had come to the meeting ready to accept a $15,000 fine Connolly had agreed to pay for violations in a deal reached with PUC staff late Monday afternoon.

Fiegen said she instead wanted to hold a hearing after Connolly’s comments Tuesday morning, even though that route would mean getting, at most, another $5,000 from Connolly. The maximum fine for an unlicensed grain dealer is $20,000 under South Dakota law.

“I guess I’m just appalled,” Fiegen said.

The commission’s Grain Warehouse Division staff learned January 30 that Connally’s company, High Country Mercantile, was buying grain in South Dakota without a state license. Contact was made February 2 with the company.

High Country didn’t get a South Dakota license until August 12. In between the company made at least 20 more grain purchases in South Dakota.

Fiegen said she was willing to give “grace” the first few months but after a while the situation became too much.

“I’m done with grace. I want to protect our consumers in the future,” Fiegen said. “That wasn’t what I was thinking when I came in, but it is now.”

Chairman Gary Hanson talked to Fiegen, then the third commissioner, Chris Nelson, called for the $15,000 settlement to be accepted. Fiegen joined them in voting to take the deal, saying the commission had many other dockets pending that also needed attention.

“It’s not actually my favorite thing to do today,” Fiegen said about her vote.

Earlier, Connally said the money and manpower spent since her company was licensed August 12 was “not well-spent.”

“This has been a difficult and arduous process, and an expensive one,” Connally said.

Hanson said he felt compelled to respond to Connally’s comment that the process was arduous.

“I’m amazed by your statements, Miss Connally,” Hanson said. He noted the company had conducted business in South Dakota for six years without a state license and took from January to August to finally get one.

Hanson said he found Connally’s attitude toward the commission staff as “very disingenuous.”

“For six years? That’s incredulous. And then to fault staff for positions they took? They could have fined $5,000 on top of the $15,000,” Hanson said.

Nelson asked Connally whether she was required to be licensed by Wyoming. “I am not. I am incorporated in the state of Wyoming,” she replied.

Asked if licenses were required in other states, Connally said, “Yes, and we are working on that licensing.” That led Nelson to ask whether the company was licensed in those states. Connally responded by asking whether his question was relevant.

“I’m just trying to figure out how it happened,” Nelson said. Connally said she assumed the elevators had to be licensed and bonded.

After making his motion to find the company in violation and accept the settlement, Nelson said, “I too am troubled by how all this has played out.” He said the company didn’t ask some basic questions, such as what was needed to do business, and that the company took “a number of months” to get licensed.

Nelson added that he was “extremely troubled” that the company continued to buy grain in South Dakota after the company was told it couldn’t make further purchases without a license. He said he would give the staff’s settlement “credence.”

Hanson said he originally had felt the $15,000 penalty was “light” by $5,000 and didn’t understand Connally’s perspective that she expressed Tuesday.

“It’s the law in South Dakota,” Hanson told Connally. He next uttered a phrase in Latin that he then translated: “Ignorance of the law is no excuse.”

Hanson said High Country had known since January a state license was needed but took until August 12 to get one. “That’s what bothers me,” he said.