PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It looks like workers in South Dakota won’t be able to legally say no if their employers tell them to get COVID-19 shots.

That’s because a group of six state lawmakers assigned to work on possible exemptions couldn’t settle their differences and offer a proposal.

The result is the Senate and House likely will let SB 211 die, because their leaders don’t agree.

The conference committee met Tuesday. The three Republicans from the House — Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham, Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids and Scott Odenbach of Spearfish — wanted to keep the wording that the House passed Monday.

It would have allowed most workers to simply say no to their employer’s vaccine order.

But the three Republican senators — Gary Cammack of Union Center, Erin Tobin of Winner and Wayne Steinhauer of Hartford — wouldn’t accept that offer.

Then Hansen and Gosch tried to insert an entirely new set of wording. That likewise failed 3-3 along House-Senate lines.

Then the senators tried to restore the bill to its original version as introduced for Governor Kristi Noem. That failed 3-3 along Senate-House lines.

Out of options, the six agreed that they couldn’t agree and recommended that their respective chambers shouldn’t appoint another conference committee.

How the bill wound up in the deadlock was a story unto itself.

Senators had approved the governor’s version, with some amendments, 31-4 on Valentine’s Day. The House meanwhile had voted 37-30 for Gosch’s legislation, HB 1258.

When Gosch’s bill reached the Senate Health and Human Services Committee for a hearing, the panel — whose members included Steinhauer as chair and Tobin as vice chair — voted 7-0 to kill it.

In turn, when the governor’s bill reached the House, Representative Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, removed the governor’s wording and inserted Gosch’s. (Noem and Milstead had a falling-out over the issue of whose fairness-in-female sports legislation should pass, after Noem vetoed Milstead’s bill last year.)

The House then passed the Noem-turned-Gosch bill 37-33. The Senate refused to concur with the House version, pushing the bill into conference.

The irony was that House members such as Hansen and Odenbach had pushed last fall for Noem to call a special legislative session on vaccine exemptions.

She declined, in part because there already were special sessions on establishing new election districts for legislative seats and to consider the possible impeachment of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. An attempt fell short of two-thirds support from both chambers for a special session on vaccine exemptions.

Noem posted a message on Twitter on the topic July 1: “Workers whose employers are mandating a vaccine for continued employment have the power to say no. Our robust economy and job market gives them the option to find a new employer that values personal choice and responsibility, and doesn’t force mandates on their employees.”

The Gosch “freedom of conscience” version was similar to what Hansen and Odenbach talked about last year. Noem’s version proposed written medical and religious exemptions, as well as an exemption for people who had been infected by COVID-19, similar to points that Hansen and Odenbach had raised too last year.