PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s state government uses a July 1-June 30 fiscal year. And with 11 months in the books, state government’s revenue was running well ahead of last year.

State Finance Commissioner Jim Terwilliger said Monday that ongoing general-fund collections were up $171.3 million so far, or 9.6%, from fiscal 2021. Sales and use tax is leading the way with a 12% gain, followed by South Dakota Lottery at 9.4%.

Terwilliger meets Wednesday with the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee to talk about several topics including South Dakota’s spending of federal COVID-19 aid.

The amount of the 2022 surplus won’t be publicly announced until sometime in mid-July, after the final numbers are in for June collections and all spending has been accounted.

State lawmakers approve two sets of revenue estimates each February or early March. One is the amount of revenue they expect for the coming budget that starts July 1. The other is a revised amount of revenue they expect for the remaining four or five months of the current budget year.

They’ve been able to increase the amount in the state’s budget reserves every year since 2012. South Dakota saw unexpectedly high growth last year, spurred at least in part by the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid that poured into the state’s economy.

Terwilliger, who took over this year from Liza Clark as the governor’s top budget official, told KELOLAND News, “Year-to-date sales and use tax collections through May are $27.8 million greater than the legislative estimate adopted in February or approximately 2.3%. Year-to-date collections for all ongoing general fund revenues are $48.7 million greater than the legislative estimate adopted in February or approximately 2.6%.”

Here’s a look back at highlights from recent years:

Fiscal 2021 ended with year-to-year revenue growth of 15.7%, maybe the largest ever. State government put $85.9 million into surplus. General revenue grew $62 million more than expected, while spending was $23.9 million under budget.

Fiscal 2020 saw a $19.1 million surplus, entirely from savings. State revenue finished $7.9 million below forecast, but spending was $27.2 million less than budgeted.

Fiscal 2019 posted a $19.4 million surplus, solely from savings. State revenue closed $4.4 million below forecast, while spending was $23.1 million below budget.

Fiscal 2018 closed with a $16.9 million surplus. State revenue came in $6.2 million stronger than expected, while spending ended $10.7 million under budget.

Fiscal 2017 ended with a $7.9 million surplus, entirely from savings. State revenue was $7.6 million below expectations, while spending finished $15.6 million below budget.

Fiscal 2016 finished with a $14.1 million surplus. State revenue finished $3.6 million ahead of forecast, while spending ended $10.4 million less than budgeted.

Fiscal 2015 saw $21.5 million put into surplus. State revenue was up $10 million over forecast, while spending was $11.5 million below budget.

Fiscal 2014 posted a $9.8 million surplus. State revenue ended $2.6 million over forecast, while spending finished $7.2 million under budget.

Fiscal 2013 ended with a $24.2 million surplus. State revenue finished $13.6 million ahead of forecast, while spending was $10.6 million less than budgeted.

Fiscal 2012 ended with $27.8 million of new surplus. The Legislature also repaid $20 million that had been taken from state reserves for Missouri River flooding and pine beetle infestation. State revenue finished $24 million above forecast and spending was $13.8 million below budget. The Legislature left another $10 million unspent so it could be returned to reserves.

Fiscal 2011 closed without a surplus. Instead, state government fully refunded a $26.1 million overpayment of bank franchise tax. State revenues finished $22.5 million above a revised forecast, while spending was $1.9 million below budget.