Commission OKs some of rules that Deadwood casinos will need for offering sports wagering

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Commission on Gaming unanimously approved a variety of proposed rules after a virtual public hearing Tuesday, including some for licensing providers of sports wagering on the premises of Deadwood casinos.

The commission will need additional rules before sports wagering can start sometime after July 1. “We’re on track to get sports wagering rolling as quickly as we can,” commission attorney Mike Shaw said.

South Dakota voters amended the state constitution in November to allow sports wagering in Deadwood. The Legislature in March approved SB 44 that the state Department of Revenue supported in consultation with the Deadwood Gaming Association.

The commission made one change requested Tuesday by Deadwood Gaming Association lawyer Roger Tellinghuisen on adjusted gross revenue computation. The other 13 rules were adopted as proposed.

Sports wagering license applications will be available on the commission’s website Friday, May 20, deputy executive secretary Craig Sparrow said, and the commission will start accepting them July 1 when the law takes effect.

Among new rules Tuesday is a $5,000 application fee for a license as a sports wagering services provider. Another prohibits associated equipment licensees and sports wagering services providers or licensees employed by sports wagering services providers from wagering on sporting events. A third says sports wagering areas will be monitored by surveillance during hours of operation.

There were various other existing rules modified to provide clarity or address unforeseen situations.

Two of them require that blackjack rules be uniformly posted for customers to see in the blackjack area and that poker rules be posted at each poker table.