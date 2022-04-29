PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Projects on two curving stretches of roads in the Black Hills will have to wait.

The South Dakota Transportation Commission has rejected a bid of $1,152,846.00 from Oftedal Construction.

The state Department of Transportation sought offers for grading, surfacing and other improvements on Nemo Road at the Pennington / Meade counties line and on Norris Peak Road at the intersection with Bogus Jim Road.

The Miles City, Montana, company submitted the only bid. It was more than 83% above the department’s estimate.

DOT bid-letting engineer Becky Hoffman recommended rejection Thursday. Replied commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell, “Just as long as we can get along without this is the main thing.”

Hoffman said the department can take temporary steps for this summer. The department will re-let the project.

The commission accepted bids on two other projects that came in more than 10% above estimates.

Tru-Form Construction of Black Hawk was the only bidder at $614,062.68 for pavement restoration work on some higher-volume routes in Pennington and Meade counties. That was 26.7% over.

Hoffman said the contract provides a bonus for faster progress and a disincentive for taking longer.

Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, Minnesota, was the low bidder of two contractors seeking to do chip-seal work on various routes in Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Davison, Gregory, Jerauld, McCook and Sanborn counties. The $6,026,336.94 bid was 15.4% above estimate.

The commission also accepted low bids on six other projects that came in below or slightly above estimates.